SuperTrust token climbs As utility platform expands

SuperTrust (SUT) has stepped onto the cryptocurrency scene and as of the time of this writing, it sits at rank 3602 in the list of digital currencies. The token is currently at $2.29 and it has slightly thrashed to the upside by 0.81% in the last one day. This price movement of stabilized in the short term reflects confidence to the project among investors in the short run.

SuperTrust has high market capitalization currently at $431.39 million which shows that more and more investors are interested in the Token. Our 24hr Trading Volume is $218,190 up by by 43.05% from the previous day as evidenced by the figure above implying more trading activity in the market. This may have been occasioned by increased attention from the traders and investors in the market.

Based on the availability of all tokens in circulation, the fully diluted valuation (FDV) of the token is $545,880,000. The volume to market cap ratio is stands at 0.050057 % indicting moderate trading activity as compared to the overall market capitalization of this token.

SuperTrust currently has 238.40 million SUT in circulation, which remains its fixed overall supply of tokens. This fixed supply cap makes the token valuation look more unique and attractive because it is backed by a closed and limited system. This circulating supply information is self-reported, which is 188.40 million SUT, and lots of the total supply has already been in circulation within the market.

SuperTrust describes itself as the utility token for an international company working on direct advertising and more. This token is intended to be employed interchangeably as a form of payment within the digital economic space containing the Global Direct Advertising Platform (MOAD) and NATURUBOOK. This essentially utilitarian strategy is focused on providing tangible utility and pushing the adoption of the company’s SUT token.

While SuperTrust is still growing and adding more services and partners to its system, we can analyze how the project will change and perhaps influence the future of the cryptocurrency market in general. If the token can attract at least a few dozen platforms within months, it can generate good traffic, and depending on the marketing campaign and overall market situation, the token’s performance in the coming months can be significantly influenced.