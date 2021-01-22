“WandaVision” TV Review

Disney Plus’ newest show, WandaVision, is a parody of a black and white sitcom produced by Marvel, taking a break from the studio’s typical action and adventure-packed films. Centered around the characters of Wanda, the Scarlet Witch, and Vision, portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany respectively as they reprise their roles from the Marvel films. The first two episodes premiered on Jan. 15 and a new episode will be released every Friday until the season finale aired on Mar. 5.

Knowing the character’s background will allow viewers to better understand what is happening in the show. Vision and Wanda are both introduced to the Marvel Universe in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Vision is a creation of Tony Stark’s artificial intelligence, J.A.R.V.I.S., whose body is powered by the mind stone. After going through Hydra’s experiments in Sokovia, Wanda gained her powers of telekinesis and energy manipulation. It’s not until Avengers: Infinity War that it’s shown that Wanda and Vision have formed a romantic relationship, one that is short-lived when Thanos removes the mind stone from Vision, ultimately killing him.

The sitcom takes place in the 1950s with Wanda and Vision pulling up to a recently sold home. Vision carries Wanda, wearing a wedding dress, into their cozy house in their quiet and small neighborhood. Initially, WandaVision appears to be a normal sitcom following the lives of the newlywed couple. Contrarily, Wanda and Vision are anything but normal as they try to blend in amongst their non-superhuman neighbors.

Dark humored jokes alluding to Infinity War are woven into the script to give the audience an uneasy feeling. Wanda begins to experience strange events that create a mystery as to how the couple arrived in this neighborhood.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany adapt their characters well to fit the language and mannerisms of the 1950s. The editing and film techniques create a time appropriate environment to make the sitcom feel realistic. In the usual Marvel productions, Wanda’s powers are seamless, smooth and appear to be a little more than a movie stunt, whereas in WandaVision Wanda’s magic is choppy and thus making it time appropriate.

Marvel fans accustomed to the fast-paced, fight-filled movies may have a hard time adjusting to the slower, comedic change that WandaVision embodies. Although the sitcom has a slow and calm undertone, it leaves bits of mystery for viewers to begin following in order to understand how the show correlates with the rest of the Marvel Universe.

Moving forward, I’ll be excited to begin the weekend with a new episode of WandaVision with the hopes to learn more about what Marvel has in store for this show.

