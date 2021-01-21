The shape of developing school

The shape of developing itself has the particularity of not only working a single muscle, or even several muscles, but the whole body. While most people imagine that squats are useful for developing the lower body, and especially the thighs, hamstrings, quads, well this is a downright misconception, since this extremely virtuous movement also involves the upper body, starting with the abdominal belt and the torso (hence its success in Fitness classes).

If you practice squats intensively or at least regularly you will get the most satisfying core strength, but that’s not all. Muscle tone, flexibility and therefore your mobility in general will only be reinforced, which by extension will also tend to limit the chances of you contracting an injury while exercising in another discipline. more specific; This is the reason why so many athletes, including those practicing high level disciplines, are turning to this particularly effective exercise.

From a metabolic point of view now, let’s try to understand the benefits of squats by turning to physiologies and what we know from science. When you do exercises that work not on one particular muscle but rather on a whole bundle of muscle groups, then the body will tend to produce anabolic type hormones. These are essential for the structure and construction / structuring of muscle fibers, just as they are also essential for eliminating fat.

To top it off, and this will probably not be a detail for some people, know that squats allow you to draw a dream posterior. Nothing magical about it, and nothing immediate either, you will have to sweat and hurt yourself a little to be able to sculpt that buttock that will make certain eyes turn on your figure in the street or in the gym. , even at home … Who could say that knowing this is not a real source of motivation?

Exercises at home to keep in shape

In conclusion, therefore, understand that squats are quite simply a way to make you a more efficient athlete, a bit like a blade that would take advantage of a more efficient rifle to sharpen its line before serving … You will gain power

