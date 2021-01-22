Sports stereotypes coach to work as late as possible because indoor practice is done without the mask. “This is the only reason I think there are no others,” Céline Rémy Wisselink, co-founder of Neoness, tells us. tweeted the Prime Minister. They could reopen if the health authorities validate the implementation and effectiveness of “sports masks”, protective equipment that can be worn during sports practice, hopes the Minister Delegate in charge of .

While the federations of the different sports are increasingly committed to the path of equality between men and women, gender stereotypes persist. Some sportswomen testify to the influence they can have on their practice.

We regularly stress the seriousness of the wage gap between sportswomen and sportsmen, the less media coverage of women’s disciplines, or the lack of recognition from peers. But perhaps we should better identify another type of obstacle that women athletes face in their careers: self-censorship. “Sometimes I see girls who are awesome, ten times better than most guys, in their technique, their courage. But they’re too humble … they fade away … you want to tell them: ‘ oh, shake it! ‘”. Nouria Newman is an extreme kayaker. She expresses herself unfiltered, either in her style of kayaking or in the words she chooses. For her, we assume early on in girls that they are less capable than boys. “It starts with the parents, that’s where your relationship to risk is built, she says. If the parents say to the girl ‘ah no, be careful not to get dirty in the water, you will hurt yourself ‘and that besides his brother has the right to try everything, there is already a problem “. For her, the role of fear is central to the way girls practice kayaking – or not.

According to a study by Aïna Chalabaev, professor in psychosociology at the University of Grenoble and in particular author of Can the threat of stereotypes influence women's sports performance?, gender stereotypes are partly responsible for the choice of 'give up a sport for young girls. "Stereotypes are internalized, and some young girls will say to themselves, at the first difficulty encountered 'football is not for me', she analyzes. Self-censorship is one of the ways by which stereotypes influence the choice of a sport ".

Even before sexist reflections and other stereotypes balanced by male colleagues, women struggle against their own mental structure. An unconscious mind often fed by coaches from childhood or adolescence. Frédérique Jossinet is a former judokate, Olympic vice-champion in 2004. She remembers her first training with the elite young people in France. “Coaches would often tell us ‘women’s judo is classic judo and it has to stay that way. It has to stay based on technique. Build on your own strengths and that’s how you’re going to perform.’ And I remember, I said to myself ‘no, everyone monopolizes judo and adapts it to their profile, it’s not a question of boys or girls’ “.

The willingness to “adapt” the rules and framework of the sport in question, when there is no need to do so per se, was also part of Nouria Newman’s early years in club. “It’s not that we set limits, it’s more devious. A little guy, we’re going to push him. We’re even going to put tremendous pressure on him to get to the end of his fears. When she’s a little girl, we say ‘it’s okay you’ll do better next time my darling’ “

The mental barriers thus built up from an early age are then maintained by stereotypes, which end up having an impact on sports practice. A study carried out (article in English) in 2007, among others by Aïna Chalabaev, thus shows how anxiety can be generated by simple words. Subjects are asked to perform an exercise eg dribble in soccer, free throw in basketball.

